It appears Alex Rodriguez is causing some beef among a couple cable networks. According to Page Six, the hall of fame baseball player pulled out of an appearance on ABC's hit-show Shark Tank, before then signing onto do a similar show for NBC.

Sources say A. Rod was supposed to make another guest appearance on the long-running reality show Shark Tank, in which hopeful entrepreneurs make their pitches to potential investors. Unfortunately that never happened. Instead, A. Rod signed on to be a part of a NBC "business reality show," a move that angered Shark Tank producer, Sony Pictures Television.

"Alex last appeared on Shark Tank last fall and before then, he’d been on a bunch. Everyone really liked him," an ABC source told Page Six. "But he won’t be on the show anymore as he’s been shopping around a show that is very, very, very similar to Shark Tank and Sony TV, which makes the show, got wind of this — because Alex’s people had been speaking to everyone in Hollywood."

However, another source close to the situation insisted the NBC show is not a direct copy of Shark Tank. "This show was being shopped around — it’s not like ABC was giving Alex his own prime-time spot," the second source said. "Alex loved Shark Tank, and the feeling was mutual. But he already has his show Back in the Game on CNBC . . . this is basically extending his deal with NBC.”

Either way, it appears A.Rod is moving on from the Tank and is trying his business hand with NBC. We’ll keep you posted once more on that show surfaces.

