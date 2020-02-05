Jennifer Lopez completed and succeeded her biggest performance to date just two days ago when she and Shakira were the headlining acts for the Super Bowl LIV. After the event, JLo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez boarded a million-dollar yacht and celebrated her accomplishment. "I was happy to stand up there with Shakira. Two Latina women - two women - who did one of the best Super Bowls of all time," she told party-goers. "I am so grateful to all of you."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer is already back to work and dancing with even more fans since the "Dinero" singer linked with a group of young women for a dance class lead by her hit "On The Floor." Jennifer's daughter Emme and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella joined in on the routine and ARod seemingly didn't want to be left out too. In the clip below, you can see Alex standing in the "waaaay" back with a mic trying his best to keep up. "When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding. Waaaay in the background," he wrote.

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Jennifer previously said of her soon to be husband. “In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.”