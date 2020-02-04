Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shut it down during the Super Bowl Halftime Show that took place in Miami just yesterday. The beloved acts welcomed Bad Bunny and J. Balvin on the stage and not one second of choreography or key was offbeat, proving that all that hard work and choreography paid off. After the show, JLo headed to JR and Loren Ridinger's yacht with Alex Rodriguez by her side and reflected on her performance that she (and everyone around her) called the best yet.



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"I was happy to stand up there with Shakira. Two Latina women - two women - who did one of the best Super Bowls of all time, " she said before everyone agreed. "I am so grateful to all of you. I know how special it is to be able to go out there and hold up an American flag, a Puerto Rican flag and have my daughter sing with me and represent women, and single moms and working moms. This is what you can do."

She added: "The message tonight was use your voice, get loud, stand up for yourself."

"Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much," Jennifer wrote on Twitter after the show.