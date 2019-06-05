Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are now engaged, living blissfully with their blended family and growing empire. Alex got down on one knee during a tropical vacation back in March and asked Jennifer to be his wife after two years of dating. The "Medicine" singer said yes and while they're still happy and more in love than ever, there's no rush to run down the aisle.

Before all this was a reality for Alex, though, he may have secretly manifested this life for himself as we can see in a resurfaced video from 1998. In the clip below, the then-23-year-old Mariners shortstop revealed that his dream date would be none other than Jennifer Lopez. “Hopefully you can find me a date with her,” he said.

Alex re-shared the clip to Instagram, writing "I always knew." Jennifer commented, “OMG .. I love this too much.”



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again," J-Lo previously penned in a heartfelt post, celebrating her and ARod's two year anniversary.

"Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time."