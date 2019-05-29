Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in March after two years of dating, getting to know each other and each other's families. Jennifer Lopez has previously admitted that while she's ecstatic on the engagement, there's no rush to plan a wedding. The "Medicine" singer is still feeling the same way more recently but has admitted that she's been shopping around at venues, when she has time, of course.

“It’s going good," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight of wedding plans so far. "I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow].”

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," she added, admitting that she's been "looking at everything" such as dresses and venues, but "only when I have time. Most of the time, I'm working."



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again," J-Lo previously penned in a heartfelt post, celebrating her and ARod's two years together. " Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time."