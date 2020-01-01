Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez seem to be one of the happiest couples in Hollywood, and this compilation video only serves to emphasize that. On New Year's Eve, A-Rod shared a montage of clips from the past year to highlight all of the most special moments of his life in 2019. "What an amazing year it has been!" he wrote in a tweet and on an Instagram post on the morning of the 31st. "As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed. Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love..." In the IG post, he continued with, "Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!"

He accompanied this sweet message with a shortened version of the full video, which rounds out to almost 25 minutes. Though the video includes plenty of adorable memories, many of which include his beloved fiancée, one clip in particular is especially intimate.

Around the 4:00 mark of the full version in a section titled, "Proposal," some never-before-seen shots of the day that Alex proposed to Jennifer during their beach vacation can be seen, including the exact moment that he popped the question. The two got engaged on March 9th of this year, and while photos of the engagement were shared, actual footage of this special occasion had never been shown to the public until now. Some sneaky cameraman filmed Alex getting down on one knee in the sand next to a bonfire, while Jennifer looks on in excited shock. She, of course, said yes, and the rest is history.