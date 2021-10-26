The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.

Several people have been hit with backlash, including the film's armorer as well as the assistant director. Baldwin pulled the trigger, however, the distraught veteran actor had no idea that there was a live round in the firearm and has not been held responsible. Still, people like Candace Owens and Donald Trump Jr. have used this opportunity to spew vitriol due to Baldwin's anti-Trump past.

The actor's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, took to social media to defend her father against those who have accused him of being a murderer, including Owens. The model posted a photo of Owens to her Instagram Story and wrote, "You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across. Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed...Shame on you."

She didn't end there; Ireland went on to say that this issue isn't about political leanings and later, it seems that she and Owens got into a spat in the DMs. Owens shared screenshots of her own and went on to call Alec Baldwin a "predator." Read through it all below.



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram