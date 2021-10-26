Ireland Baldwin
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Had To "Forgive" Jada Pinkett Smith For Dismissing Her AnxietyWillow called it "frustrating" that her mother didn't take her mental health concerns seriously as a child.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIreland Baldwin Defends Travis Scott Amid Astroworld Backlash: "It's Not [His] Fault"She criticized the public for spreading "misinformation" about her father, Alec Baldwin, as well as Scott.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"Owens condemned Baldwin for the accidental shooting and it seems as if she and Ireland got into a spat in the DMs.By Erika Marie