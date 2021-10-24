The film industry has been mourning the loss of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins this week. The mother of one was working as the director of photography on an upcoming Western film called Rust when she was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin, who was unaware that the gun given to him was loaded.

Since the incident occurred on Thursday, an investigation has been launched. Baldwin shared on Twitter that he is “fully cooperating” with authorities and that is “heart is broken” for all who knew and loved Halyna.

The late woman’s father, Anatoly Androsovych has also shared a statement, telling The Sun that he doesn’t “hold Alec Baldwin responsible – it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.” He also shared that, “we still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief.”

Halyna leaves behind a son, 9-year-old Andros, who Anatoly said “has been very badly affected” by the death of his mother. “He is lost without [her],” The Sun interview revealed. The cinematographer’s sister, Svetlana, has also shared her thoughts on the tragic incident.

“How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence,” she said, also sharing that she wants to be there next to her mom, Halyna’s husband, and their son to ensure that they feel supported.

The Androsovych family is reportedly seeking visas so that Halyna’s mother, Olga, and Svetlana can travel to the U.S. and stay with young Andros and his father, Matthew as they mourn the unexpected loss.

RIP Halyna.

