Donald Trump Jr. is selling shirts trolling Alec Baldwin, following the shooting which took place on the set of Rust, last week. The controversial shirts read, “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

The shirts are currently selling for $27.99 on Trump Jr.'s website.

In response to backlash, Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram, “Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. Fuck him!”



Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Despite Baldwin being the one to pull the trigger on the gun which killed Halyna Hutchins, her father, Anatoly Androsovych, says it is the prop department, not Baldwin to blame.

“We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief,” Anatoly told the Sun on Sunday. “But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns. [Halyna’s son] has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother.”

Baldwin posted a statement on Twitter, following Hutchins' death, conveying his sorrow: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

[Via]