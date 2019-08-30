Alchemist Shares Beachy "Yacht Rock 2" Project Ft. Action Bronson, Westside Gunn, Conway, & More

When Alchemist described his project Yacht Rock 2 as "The perfect soundtrack for your 2019 summer vacation" in an Instagram post, fans didn't quite know what the rapper meant. Now that the album is here, it all makes sense as the emcee blends hip ho beats with ambient ocean sounds of waves and seagulls to set the tone. To quote an overused phrase: "It's a vibe."

There's not a trap track in sight and you won't find autotune anywhere near Yacht Rock 2. The Beverly Hills-raised rapper delivers a record with a project that pays homage to New York City hip hop, except it lacks the aggression often attributed to the Big Apple's traditional stylings. Some tracks sound as if they were inspired by movie soundtracks of the '80s, which may not be far off, as Alchemist has shared that Yacht Rock 2: The Movie may be on its way.

Features on Yacht Rock 2 include Action Bronson, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway, Big Body Bess, Mayhem Lauren, Willie The Kid, and Boldy James. Check it out and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Exclusive Vibe Intro

2. Uptown Aquarium ft. Big Body Bes

3. Tropical Storm Lenny ft. Action Bronson

4. Sex at the Fountain-Bleu ft. Meyhem Lauren

5. Stugots ft. Willie The Kid

6. Boat Shoes ft. Gangrene

7. Ocean Prime ft. Boldy James8. Harry O ft. Roc Marciano

9. Sand Castles ft. Benny The Butcher & Elcamino

10. Eastside ft. Westside Gunn & Conway

11. Billy Dee ft Big Twins

12. The Floating Hotel Outro