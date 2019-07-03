Alchemist is taking the streets to the high seas.
Alchemist has earned his keep as one of the streets' favorite producers, and for good reason. Despite boasting a respectable collection of hits to his name, Al has consistently broken bread with some of the grittiest rhymers in the game, lacing sounds that reflect that very quality. Now, he's about ready to unleash an alternative to your expected summer soundtrack, by way of his upcoming sequel album Yacht Rock 2.
"The perfect soundtrack for your 2019 summer vacation," prefaces Al, sharing the twelve-song tracklist via a minimalist Instagram post. Look for contributions from the usual suspects, which is to say Action Bronson, Big Body Bes, Meyhem Lauren, Willie The Kid, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway, and more. Check out the full tracklist, complete with some intriguing song titles, below.
Side A
1. Exclusive Vibe Intro
2. Uptown Aqurium ft. Big Body Bes
3. Tropical Storm Lenny ft. Action Bronson
4. Sex at The Fountainbleu ft. Meyhem Lauren
5. Stugots ft. Willie The Kid
6. Boat Shoes ft. Gangrene
Side B
7. Ocean Prime ft. Boldy James
8. Harry O ft. Roc Marciano
9. Sand Castles ft. Benny The Butcher & Elcamino
10. Eastside ft. Westside Gunn & Conway
11. Billy Dee ft Big Twins
12. The Floating Hotel Outro