Alchemist has earned his keep as one of the streets' favorite producers, and for good reason. Despite boasting a respectable collection of hits to his name, Al has consistently broken bread with some of the grittiest rhymers in the game, lacing sounds that reflect that very quality. Now, he's about ready to unleash an alternative to your expected summer soundtrack, by way of his upcoming sequel album Yacht Rock 2.

"The perfect soundtrack for your 2019 summer vacation," prefaces Al, sharing the twelve-song tracklist via a minimalist Instagram post. Look for contributions from the usual suspects, which is to say Action Bronson, Big Body Bes, Meyhem Lauren, Willie The Kid, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway, and more. Check out the full tracklist, complete with some intriguing song titles, below.

Side A

1. Exclusive Vibe Intro

2. Uptown Aqurium ft. Big Body Bes

3. Tropical Storm Lenny ft. Action Bronson

4. Sex at The Fountainbleu ft. Meyhem Lauren

5. Stugots ft. Willie The Kid

6. Boat Shoes ft. Gangrene

Side B

7. Ocean Prime ft. Boldy James

8. Harry O ft. Roc Marciano

9. Sand Castles ft. Benny The Butcher & Elcamino

10. Eastside ft. Westside Gunn & Conway

11. Billy Dee ft Big Twins

12. The Floating Hotel Outro