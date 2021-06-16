After battling it out with Instagram to have her account restored, Akbar V is back. The rapper has had a rough time in the last few weeks as she's been scrutinized for the way she reacted to a recent altercation with former friend Alexis Skyy. The ladies were filmed as they were engaged in a hostile confrontation outside of a Philadelphia club, and later, Akbar took to Instagram Live to call Skyy out.

During the rant earlier this month, Akbar said, "B*tch, you got a braindead baby." Skyy's young daughter was born with Hydrocephalus and underwent several life-saving surgeries. "Your baby ain't got brain. B*tch, you got a r*tarded child."

After standing by her words, Akbar returned to Instagram this (June 15) evening to share that she's had a change of heart. "I want to apologize for my action a couple of weeks ago," Akbar began. "Nomatter what i shouldn't have stepped out of character i said things i shouldn't have said so as a business woman as a woman period I'm apologizing for anyone that i offended I'm better than that and I'm going to get the help i need and deserve."

"I'm going to therapy and really about to heal myself," she continued. "Lay lay i apologize and to any other special needs kid that i offended i really apologize for that nomatter who said something first to me i should have handled that situation." Alexis Skyy has yet to react to the apology, but you can check it out below.