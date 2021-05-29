Ever since her public visibility has increased after her massively successful hit "Truth Hurts" climbed the Billboard charts, Lizzo has unfortunately been the victim of persistent body-shaming trolls. While she often maintains an unbothered and carefree public persona, she has been vocal about how the negative attention has never been easy to deal with.

Just earlier this month, she took to TikTok to share a vulnerable moment with fans where she shared, "I am loved. I’m not alone. That’s how I want to feel but I don’t feel it.” Akbar V, a supporting cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, recently took to Twitter to defend the "Juice" artist from body-shaming trolls, sharing her experience with fat shamers in the industry.



Edited for clarity, the reality TV star penned, "[I don't] like how y’all be body-shaming [Lizzo] to keep shit G yall drove me into surgery."

She continued, "I felt like i couldn’t make it being fat and apart of me wanted to lose weight to be healthy but 95% i wanted to lose weight cause i wanted to win in this music industry and i don’t regret losing." She added in a second tweet, "It’s always something ... you too big .... lose some weight do this do that you got to act like this you got to say that to be honest none of that shit matter if you got a hit record ...with a hit record you can skate on ice .....[Lizzo] don’t let nobody drive you into depression."

"Then when you do decide to lose weight here come the trolls you lost to much weight, you look sick, you think you all that, you this you that, ion like the new person you became," she added in a final tweet. "So basically nothing is good enough for y’all and y’all bash us when we talk back an check y’all."

She added recently, "Obesity is just unhealthy. That's it. And it has no merit on the quality of the human. They're not connected."