Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup has not yet been officially announced, but rumors suggest there are several all-new colorways in the works including an alternate "Bel Air" Air Jordan 5, an "Olive Flak" Air Jordan 7 and a "Reverse He Got Game" Air Jordan 13. Additionally, sneaker source Zsneakerheadz is reporting that a Black/Pink Air Jordan 8 is also on the way.

Images of the Blink 8s haven't surfaced but the photoshopped image shown below will give you an idea of what the colorway might look like.

The Air Jordan 8 released in multiple styles this past year, including the classic "White Aqua" iteration and a cozy Pendleton collab, as well as a limited edition Quai 54 colorway and the reflective joint that dropped as part of the "Reflections Of A Champion" collection.

As of now, the black/pink Air Jordan 8 is the only colorway on tap for next year, but we expect others to be unveiled as 2020 comes into focus. Stay tuned for more details.