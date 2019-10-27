Jordan Brand has joined forces with Pendleton for a special edition Air Jordan 8 collab which is slated to drop next month as part of Nike's latest "N7" collection.

The cozy kicks come equipped with a black and grey upper, highlighted by a decorative Pendleton wool detailing on the mid panels. Official images of the Pendleton 8s recently surfaced, along with news that the sneakers are confirmed to release November 7 for the retail price of $200.

As in previous years, Nike's N7 Collection will benefit Native American and Aboriginal youth sports programs in the United State and Canada, with the goal of promoting physical activity. It remains to be seen what other Nike sneakers will be included in the 2019 pack, but previous years have ranged from Air Force 1s and Air Maxes to Westbrooks and Kyries, as well as matching apparel.

Continue scrolling for a look at the N7 AJ8s from all angles, courtesy of Nike.

