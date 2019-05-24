Every year in celebration of Paris' Quai 54 streetball tournament, Jordan Brand unleashes several specially designed silhouettes. Over the years we've seen a plethora of highly coveted "Quai 54" colorways, such as the Air Jordan 1s, Air Jordan 5s, and Air Jordan 9s.

This year, Jordan Brand will be turning their focus to the iconic Air Jordan 8 silhouette in celebration of the Quai 54 tournament. First images of the special edition sneakers surfaced on Friday, revealing a black AJ8 equipped with a colorful geometric pattern about the ankle collar and heel with an icy blue outsole beneath it all.

It remains to be seen if this particular Quai 54 Air Jordan 8 will be releasing sometime this Summer, or if they'll remain exclusive to a select few ballers. Check out an early look at the kicks below and stay tuned for additional details.

Air Jordan 8 Quai 54/sinshouhin_com

Air Jordan 8 Quai 54/sinshouhin_com