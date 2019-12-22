Rumors continue to swirl regarding Jordan Brand's plans for 2020, and it looks there are a plethora of brand new colorways in the works. This will reportedly include a "Gorge Green" Air Jordan 3, a "Black Cement" Air Jordan 11 Low IE, and an "Olive Flak" Air Jordan 7. According to sneaker source House Of Heat, those 7s will consist of the following color scheme: "Olive Flak, Bronze, Black, and Cardinal Red."

Early images of the kicks have not yet been revealed but the photoshopped image embedded below will give you an idea of what the "Olive Flak" 7s may look like.

House Of Heat reports that the sneakers will be releasing as part of Jordan Brand's Spring/Summer 2020 lineup, although official release details have not been confirmed. That said, it is believed that the "Olive Flak" Air Jordan 7s will retail for $190, as per usual.

