New details regarding Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup continue to surface each and every day, as there are now several highly anticipated Air Jordans on tap for the new year. The latest development pertains to the Air Jordan 11 Low IE, which will reportedly return to retailers in one of the brand's all-time classic colorways.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, a "Black Cement" Air Jordan 11 Low IE is slated to launch in the summer of 2020. Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but the photoshopped image shown in the IG post above gives us an idea of what that "Black Cement" detailing could look like on the Air Jordan 11 Low IE silhouette.

In addition to this colorway, Jordan Brand also has plans to release the traditional Air Jordan 11 Low in at least two styles next year - including a white/purple iteration and another that combines the classic "Concord" & "Bred" colorways.