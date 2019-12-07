The iconic "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low will be returning to retailers in 2020 with a bit of a twist, as Jordan Brand combines two of the most classic AJ11 colorways. Official details regarding the release have not yet been announced but new photos show that the low-top 11s will mix the "Concord" color scheme with elements from the beloved "Bred" colorway.

According to sneaker sources @Zsneakerheadz and @HanZuYing, the kicks are tentatively slated to launch on April 25 for the retail price of $185.

Rumors of the "White, University Red, Black, and True Red" Air Jordan 11 Low first surfaced back in September. At the time, it was reported that the Bulls-themed sneakers would come equipped with a suede construction - but the images that have surfaced thus far reveal the traditional nubuck build with that sleek, black patent leather detailing.

