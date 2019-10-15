New details regarding Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup continue to surface each and every week, as there are now several highly anticipated Air Jordans on tap for the new year. The latest development pertains to the alternate Air Jordan 11 Low "Concord."

Specific release details have not yet been announced, but we do have our first look at what to expect. This time around, the sneaker's namesake "Concord" color takes center stage on the patent leather and inner lining, rather than just appearing on the outsole and subtle detailing on the tongue.

The result is a very Lakers-friendly AJ11 Low.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks will be another women's exclusive, meaning they'll only be available up to the equivalent of a men's size 10.5. It is believed the sneakers will be arriving in the spring of 2020 for the retail price of $185.

