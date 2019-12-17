Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release at least a handful of Air Jordan 3s in 2020, including one that resembles the classic UNC Tar Heels PE, and another "Gorge Green" iteration. We don't know exactly what to expect from the latter, but sneaker source @HouseofHeat reports that the kicks will come dressed in black, white and gorge green. You can get a feel for what that color scheme may look like in the photoshopped image embedded below.

Because the "Gorge Green" colorway is expected to be an Air Jordan 3 SE (Special Edition), there's a belief that the kicks will feature a premium build, such as a black suede depicted in House of Heat's IG post. Rumors suggest the kicks won't be dropping until the Spring/Summer of 2020 so there will likely be plenty of time to speculate until the first images surface.

Stay tuned for more details