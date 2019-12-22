An alternate version of the iconic "He Got Game" Air Jordan 13 is reportedly headed to retailers in early 2020, and today we have our first look at what to expect.

Offering a reverse take of the HGG 13s, the forthcoming colorway is built on a black tumbled leather with a reflective, white detailing around the midsole, heel and ankle collar. An encircled red Jumpman logo on the tongue rounds out the look. According to Sneaker News, the kicks are officially slated to release on January 11 for the retail price of $190.

The original "He Got Game" 13s were worn by Michael Jordan in 1997 and gained their nickname from Spike Lee's classic 1998 film starring Denzel Washington and Ray Allen as the father and son duo, Jake and Jesus Shuttlesworth. The sneakers have been retro'd numerous times since then, most recently in 2018, but we have yet to see any alternate renditions like the rumored reverse colorway.

Check out some additional images in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.