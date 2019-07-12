The classic "White Aqua" women's Air Jordan 8 is returning to retailers today, July 12, starting at 10am ET.

The colorful kicks, priced at $190, will be available at most major retailers as well as your local sneaker shops and boutiques. Worth noting, a women's size 12 translates to a men's 10.5.

Check out some early purchase links below.

The women's Air Jordan 8 "White Aqua" first debuted in 2007, featuring a "white, varsity red-bright concord-aqua" color scheme. The 2019 edition will stick to that familiar design along with some reflective 3M detailing around the heel.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

