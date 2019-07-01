The month of June was absolutely loaded with highly coveted sneaker releases, ranging from a plethora of Adidas Yeezys to a handful of all-new Air Jordans. The hits will keep on coming in July, as brands across the board bring the heat in the first full month of Summertime drops.

Among the sneakers on tap for July are two signature sneaker debuts, including Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 1 and Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N Issue #1. There are also a few USA-themed colorways on deck for the 4th of July, as well as multiple Air Jordans and yet another Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Scroll down for a look at 10 of the most popular sneakers set to drop this month.