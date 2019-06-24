LeBron James, as well as the other NBA and WNBA stars taking part in Space Jam 2, have an absolutely incredible basketball court to train when filming begins this summer.

NBA superfan and real estate mogul James Goldstein took to instagram over the weekend to share photos and videos of the "Club James" training facility, which is located on Goldstein's property. The court features a jaw-dropping backdrop along with sprawling views of the city, as seen in the posts embedded below.

Club James is expected to get plenty of use this summer, as LeBron, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi have all signed on for Space Jam 2. Filming on the Space Jam sequel is expected to begin in July, but the movie won't be hitting theaters until July 16, 2021.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron's family arc will play a central role in the sequel.

Per THR: