LeBron James has a supporting cast of NBA and WNBA stars signed on for Space Jam 2, including his new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. Perhaps Davis can now waive his $4.1M trade kicker to give the Lakers' some extra spending money, while getting a bigger bonus for taking part in the film?

According to multiple reports, the cast of Space Jam 2 will also include Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Diana Taurasi and the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, who play for the Los Angeles Sparks. Filming on the Space Jam sequel is expected to begin in July.

In the original 1996 Space Jam, Michael Jordan was joined by Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron's family arc will play a central role in the sequel.

