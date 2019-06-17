mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sneaker Review: Nike Air Foamposite One "Snakeskin," Adidas UltraBoost 19

Kyle Rooney
June 17, 2019 16:09
Unboxing two of the most popular sneaker releases of the weekend.

The month of June has been jam-packed with highly coveted sneaker releases and this past weekend was no different. Both Nike and Adidas introduced new colorways of popular silhouettes, including the Nike Air Foamposite One and the Adidas UltraBoost 19.

The special edition "Albino Snakeskin" Foams, priced at $230, come equipped with a black and white snakeskin print throughout the Foamposite upper, along with black leather detailing and "Habanero" accents throughout the build. The kicks are also available in boy's sizes for $180.

The latest Adidas UltraBoost 19, retailing for $180, features the familiar sock-like knit decked out in white and red, with black attributes and the beloved Boost cushioning beneath it all. They may not look exactly like the UltraBoosts of old, but they are just as cozy and available in a plethora of different colors.

Both pairs of sneakers can still be purchased for retail price at spots like Foot Locker, Footaction, Eastbay and Champs Sports.

