Adidas and Marvel today officially introduced Donovan Mitchell's first signature sneaker, the Adidas D.O.N Issue #1.

Mitchell's signature sneaker, priced at $100, will make its retail debut exclusively via Adidas.com on July 1 in a red & blue Spiderman-themed colorway, followed by three other super hero designs (shown at the bottom of this post).

Mitchell's journey to the NBA, coupled with his positive outlook through hardship, led to the decision to name his signature line D.O.N. Issue #1, as a testament to Mitchell’s Determination Over Negativity.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” said Mitchell. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that – for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

According to Adidas, the D.O.N. Issue #1 features a propulsion clip on the side for lateral support and a wider outsole to provide stability for landing from above-the-rim leaps. Adidas' Bounce cushioning ensures a comfortable ride, and a unique, wavy tread pattern, which represents Mitchell’s unconventional path to the NBA, helps drive his illusive speed.

Additional design details include spider-web stitching on the toe box and tongue, and a custom coding that represents the addresses of stops on Mitchell’s journey to NBA superstar like Brewster Academy in New Hampshire (“80/A:DR [WBR] NH”) and the University of Louisville (“1.AP.LV:KY”), among others.

Adidas

Each new colorway of D.O.N. Issue #1 will celebrate Mitchell and other Marvel Super Heroes:

MARVEL’S AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: A red, blue, and white colorway with webbing detailed across the side pays homage to the one and only Spider-Man, and the latest film installment in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: Shock pink, core black, white and silver, with teeth as fierce as the character. Available July 18.

STEALTH SPIDER-MAN: Black and green with glow in the dark details. Available Aug. 1.

MARVEL’S IRON SPIDER: Red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider. Available Aug. 31.

The D.O.N. Issue #1 ($100) will drop on adidas.com on July 1, and at adidas retail stores globally beginning July 5.

