Unboxing Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 "Spiderman" Colorway

First look at Donovan Mitchell's "Spiderman" Adidas D.O.N Issue #1.

Adidas Basketball is set to launch the first signature sneaker of Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell - the Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 - on July 1 for the consumer-friendly retail price of $100.

The D.O.N (Determination Over Negativity) Issue #1 will debut in a Spiderman-themed colorway that nods to Mitchell's "Spida" nickname and his love for comics, hence the "Issue #1" moniker. The kicks come equipped with a red and blue mesh construction and Adidas' Bounce cushioning beneath the silhouette, as well as Mitchell's logo on the tongue along with white, web-like accents on the three stripes branding and lace cage.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” said Mitchell. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that – for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

The 22-year old Slam Dunk Champ teased multiple colorways of the D.O.N Issue #1 throughout the NBA season, but fans will soon be able to test out the kicks for themselves. Look out for the "Spiderman" colorway to arrive via Adidas.com on July 1, and at Adidas retail stores globally July 5.