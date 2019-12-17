Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release another "Bel-Air" Air Jordan 5 in the summer of 2020, following up the Fresh Prince-inspired colorway that made it's debut back in 2013. Sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the kicks will come equipped with a white leather base this time around.

Early images of the 2020 Bel-Air 5s have not yet surfaced but it could look like the photoshopped image embedded below, assuming they mirror the 2013 iteration.

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 5 silhouette and there are several other special edition colorways rumored to drop in addition to the alternate "Bel-Air" joint. For instance, the OG "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5 is scheduled to drop in March and there are reports that an Oregon Ducks-themed colorway will be making its way to retailers as well.

Additionally, Virgil Abloh has an Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab in the works. Click here for more info on that and stay tuned for a first look at the 2020 "Bel-Air" colorway.