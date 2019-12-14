There's an Off-White x Air Jordan 5 in the works for 2020, but it remains to be seen exactly when we can expect Virgil Abloh's latest creation to drop.

Earlier this week sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reported that the limited edition 5s would be available in February, which led us to believe that they might arrive in celebration of the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago. However, it is now being reported that the latest Off-White x Air Jordan collab won't be available in April.

As seen in the latest batch of on-foot photos provided by @HanZuYing, the collaborative kicks appear to feature a textile mesh upper with several circular designs throughout the silhouette, including a punch out on the tongue. Additionally, the traditionally puffy Air Jordan 5 tongue has been stripped down to a much thinner version of itself, which leads me to believe it has cut out carbs and sugar entirely. "Nike Air" branding on the heel and a vintage yellow outsole rounds out the look.

Whether they launch in February, April or some other month later in 2020, you can bank on this Off-White collab to be among the most coveted sneaker collabs of the year. Take a look at some more photos below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.