One of the most iconic shoes of the 1990s is the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" which is known for its unique aesthetic, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Every few years, Nike brings this shoe back to retailers and sneakerheads are always anticipating what it will bring. Over the past few weeks, numerous teasers have surfaced which show off all of the gorgeous OG details. Despite all of these teasers, there has been one component we haven't seen in action. Of course, I'm talking about the reflective silver tongue.

In the images below courtesy of @nofake_master, you can clearly see how the silver tongue lights up under the right conditions. If you're a Jordan head, you have to be excited to see this feature in person and on your feet. The colorway is enough to get you excited but these extra details are certainly the cherry on top.

If you were hoping to cop this shoe, you will be able to do so on March 28th of 2020 for $200 USD. This release date is subject to change but for now, sneakerheads are anticipating a Spring drop.

Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.