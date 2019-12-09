One of the many perks of being a student-athletes at the University of Oregon is access to all of the Nike gear and apparel, as well as the occasional, limited edition Air Jordan PEs. Over the years we've seen some of the most coveted sneakers done up in Oregon Ducks colors, including the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan XIV, just to name a few.

While those PEs tradtionally remain exclusive to student-athletes, Jordan Brand has shown a willingness to release sneakers that mimic those classic styles. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, there are plans for an Oregon-themed Air Jordan 5 in 2020.

The kicks in question have not yet surfaced but rumors suggest they'll come equipped with a green upper similar to the Ducks PE shown in the IG post embedded above. That said, the rumored Air Jordan 5 is not expected to include any Oregon Ducks branding, similar to the way the upcoming "UNC" Air Jordan 3 will be void of any Tar Heels logos.

