The Holiday season is officially upon us and, as always, there are plenty of highly coveted sneaker releases on deck. Specifically, the month of December is ripe with Air Jordan and Yeezy releases as both brands look to cash in ahead of the new year.

Starting today, December 2, the next few weeks will be highlighted by a brand new "Ferrari" Air Jordan XIV and the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 11, as well as a new take on a classic Yeezy silhouette and the annual Nike x Doernbecher collection. Without further adieu, get your scroll on to preview 10 of the most popular sneakers releasing this month.

Air Jordan 12 "Dark Grey"

Release Date: December 2

Retail Price: $190

The not-so-creatively-named "Dark Grey" Air Jordan 12 comes equipped with a white tumbled leather upper accompanied by dark grey overlays and matching detailing on the sole, inner lining and heel tab. Other details include a red Jumpman and "Two 3" text on the tongue.

In addition to men's sizes, the kicks will also be available in grade school sizes for the standard price of $140.

Air Jordan XIV "Black Ferrari"

Release Date: December 2

Retail Price: $200

The latest installment of Jordan Brand's Air Jordan XIV Ferrari series is highlighted by a split design, featuring a quilted cloth material on the inner half of the silhouette an a black leather lateral portion. Additional details include the unique perforations throughout the Ferrari-inspired silhouette and black carbon fiber detailing on the sneaker's unmistakable "shark teeth," just like the two other Ferrari XIVs.

Nike x Doernbecher Freestyle Collection

Release Date: December 7

Retail Price:

Nike's annual Doernbecher Freestyle Collection is officially slated to arrive on December 7, featuring six special edition sneakers designed by young patients at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The 2019 collection consists of the Air Jordan XIV, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike React Element 55, Nike Air Max 98, Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 and the Nike SB Zoom Janoski RM. Click here for a breakdown on each of the six exclusive sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 High "Zoom Fearless"

Release Date: December 7

Retail Price: $175

This special edition Air Jordan 1 High comes equipped with a color-shifting upper that appears much different when the light hits the reflective iridescent upper. Part of the 'Fearless' collection, this AJ1 High also features a full-length Zoom Air unit for first class cushioning, along with an icy blue, color fade outsole and a “Z” graphic for extra zoom.

Air Jordan 11 "Bred"

Release Date: December 14

Retail Price: $220

December 14 will mark the first time that the iconic Bred 11s have released since they were retro'd in 2012. A low-top version also dropped in 2015. The beloved sneakers were originally introduced in 1995, and the 2019 version looks to mirror that OG design.

The kicks will be available in sizes for the whole fam, with men's sizes checking in at $220 each.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High "Slate"

Release Date: December 16

Retail Price: $220

Adidas still has not yet officially announced the Yeezy 500 High, but the new on-foot photos provided by @YankeeKicks gives us a great idea of how the kicks will look once you lace 'em up.

The "Slate" 500 Highs are decked out in an eye-catching, dark blue colorway featuring a combination of neoprene and suede with thick, tonal rope laces tying things together. Just like the original Yeezy 500, the high-top version is grounded by that chunky, full-length adiPRENE midsole. Overall, the Yeezy 500 Highs look like a more stylish form of hiking boot.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Carbon Blue"

Release Date: December 18

Retail Price: $300

As is tradition for the Yeezy Boost 700, the kicks will feature a combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the upper along with the beloved Boost cushioning beneath it all. This particular "Carbon Blue" colorway looks to feature varying shades of grey and blue, along with dashes of orange on the midsole and a light gum outsole beneath the silhouette.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Yecheil"

Release Date: December 19 (reflective), December 20 (non-reflective)

Retail Price: $220

Adidas has not yet confirmed the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release dates, but sneaker source @YeezyMafia reports that the black-based "Yecheil" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be launching in reflective and non-reflective styles on December 19 and December 20, respectively. As always, the reflective joint will be more limited.

As seen in the latest photos, courtesy of @Kickwhoshow, the Yechiel Yeezys come equipped with a black base, supported by red knit detailing along with dashes of blue and a greenish yellow. For those wondering, Yechiel reportedly stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel, which means 'May God Live.'

Air Jordan 4 WNTR "Loyal Blue"

Release Date: December 21

Retail Price: $200

Dubbed the "Loyal Blue" Air Jordan 4, the kicks come equipped with a revamped, waterproof upper done up in "Loyal Blue," similar to Eminem's exclusive Air Jordan 4 collab. Additionally, the winterized 4s featuring black and grey detailing throughout with splashes of habanero red on the fleece tongue liner.

Nike Kobe 5 "Chaos"

Release Date: December 26

Retail Price: N/A

The next Nike Kobe silhouette to receive the retro treatment will be the Kobe V, and the Joker-inspired "Chaos" colorway that Kobe debuted on Christmas Day in 2009 will be among those releasing again. In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Nike Kobe V Protro "Chaos," the kicks are officially slated to drop on December 26, although pricing and availability has not yet been announced.