Jordan Brand reportedly has a few more Player Exclusive Air Jordans heading to retailers in 2020, including the classic UNC Tar Heels Air Jordan 3. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the special edition 3s are expected to launch in time for the annual March Madness tournament.

The kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but rumors suggest they will resemble the special edition 3s that were issued to the Tar Heels Football and Basketball teams in 2018.

As seen in the IG posts embedded above, those exclusive sneakers were built on white leather uppers, equipped with the classic elephant print detailing and UNC blue accents on the mudguard, tongue and heel. Whether they have any UNC branding or not, fans of the Tar Heels will surely be happy to learn that the team-specific 3s are now slated to drop on March 7 for the retail price of $190.

Stay tuned for a first look