Late last week images of an exotic "Tiger Camo" aka "Rush Violet" Air Jordan 4 surfaced, along with rumors that the kicks would be releasing in grade school sizes. Since then, new images have been revealed, giving us a better idea of what to expect when the kicks hit retailers on November 15 for the retail price of $150.

The "Rush Violet" color scheme seems to be a good fit for LSU Tigers fans, but overall this Air Jordan 4 looks more like a knockoff you'd find on Canal Street. The good news is, even if you aren't feeling this particular colorway, there are plenty of other Air Jordan 4s on the horizon.

For instance, the Olivia Kim's fur-based collab is set to release on Halloween, followed by the "What The" Air Jordan 4 mashup and the fleece-lined "Loyal Blue" joint in December. Additionally, 2020 will see the return of the classic "Black Cat" colorway, as well as "Court Purple" and "Pine Green" iterations.

Image via Fineline1721

