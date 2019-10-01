Jordan Brand's 2020 sneaker lineup will reportedly include multiple all-new Air Jordan 4s including a new Chicago Bulls-themed colorway and a blacked out bovine fur rendition. Additionally, rumors suggest a "Court Purple" Air Jordan 4 is in the works for April 2020.

As seen in the mockup provided by @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the "Court Purple" 4s are expected to feature an all-white, leather build with the sneaker's namesake color appearing on the tongue, heel, lace clips and air unit.

2020 will also see the return of the beloved "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4. According to @Zsneakerheadz, that colorway is slated to launch on February 22, just one week after the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago.

If you can't wait until the new year to get your Air Jordan 4 fix, Jordan Brand has multiple colorways on tap for this Holiday season, including a "What The" design featuring elements from the four OG colorways, as well as a winterized "Loyal Blue" joint that looks like Eminem's exclusive collab.