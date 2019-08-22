Jordan Brand's February 2020 lineup has not yet been officially announced, but it is being reported that a number of classics are set to return including the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the "DMP" Air Jordan 6. It is also believed that February will feature the return of the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are slated to launch on February 22, just one week after the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago.

The beloved 4s originally debuted in 2006 and became an instant classic thanks to its easily wearable "Black/Black-Light Graphite" color scheme. Early images of the 2020 rendition haven't been revealed, but the kicks are expected to return in OG form with a $190 price tag.

Check out some additional images of the '06 rendition below while we await more release info.

