Air Jordan 4 fans have plenty to look forward to in 2020, as Jordan Brand has plans to release a number of different styles of the classic silhouette. Among them, the iconic "Black Cat" colorway and several all-new iterations such as the "Court Purple," "Do The Right Thing," and the newly announced "Pine Green."

According to sneaker source ZSneakerheadz, the color code for the "Pine Green" pair is listed as, "White/Pine Green-Metallic Silver" which lines up with the "Classic Green" colorway that released in 2004.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed any release details for the "Pine Green" 4s, or any of the aforementioned colorways, but it certainly looks like next year is going to be absolutely loaded with AJ4 releases.

But you don't have to wait until 2020 to get your hands on a pair of MJ's fourth signature. The "What The" Air Jordan 4 is currently scheduled to drop in late November, followed by a winterized "Loyal Blue" colorway and an all-black "Bovine Fur" joint.

In the meantime, get reacquainted with the "Classic Green" Air Jordan 4 while we await official photos of the Pine Green colorway.

Flight Club

