There are a number of Air Jordan 4s in the pipeline as we approach the end of 2019 and look forward to the new year including two different all-black iterations, one of which comes equipped with a "bovine fur" upper. In other words, cattle fur.

A specific release date for the furry 4s has not yet been revealed but rumors suggest that the sneakers will be a women's exclusive, which means they'll be available up to a men's size 9.5. The latest batch of photos showcases how the kicks will look on foot.

Styled just like the classic "Black Cat" colorway, the entire silhouette is outfitted in black with bovine fur smothering the upper while glossy black detailing appears on the plastic wings that secure the laces.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the "Bovine Fur" Air Jordan 4 is expected to arrive this Holiday season or in early 2020, just weeks before the Black Cat makes its highly anticipated return to retailers.

Scroll through the IG posts embedded below for some additional shots of the upcoming pair of 4s.