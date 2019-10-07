Jordan Brand reportedly has several all-new Air Jordan 4s on deck for 2020, including a new Chicago Bulls-themed colorway, a "Court Purple" rendition and an all-black "Bovine Fur" joint.

Additionally, ZSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files report that a "Do The Right Thing" Air Jordan 4 will be making it's retail debut in April. The kicks, which have been rumored to release since earlier this year, have not yet surfaced but they could look like the mockup shown below, based on the color code: "White/University Red-Lucid Green-Black."

It was originally believed that the "Do The Right Thing" 4s were going to release this Summer, right around the film's 30th anniversary but it looks like fans will have to wait until next spring. In addition to the white colorway, rumors suggest that a similarly styled black pair will also be releasing, but we'll take that information with a grain of salt until Jordan Brand makes an official announcement.

Stay tuned for more details.