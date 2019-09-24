This year, the Air Jordan 4 is celebrating its 30th anniversary and sneakerheads couldn't be any happier. Over the last few decades, the shoe has come through with some pretty phenomenal colorways and fans have been clamoring for re-releases of those very models. Earlier this year, Jordan Brand delivered as they brought back the "Bred" colorway which started it all. In fact, there were four OG colorways including "Military Blue," "Fire Red," "White Cement," and, of course, "Bred."

Jordan Brand is looking to pay homage to all four of those colorways as they are set to release the "What The" Air Jordan 4 later this year. Much like other "What The" models, the shoe is mismatched on each foot and features elements of all four of the colorways mentioned above. It's an incredibly clean shoe and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some detailed photos of what this model will look like. If you're a sneakerhead who loves to collect, these are a must-cop.

The release date is currently set for Saturday, November 23rd with a price of $200 USD being attached thus far. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these. Also, tell us what your favorite Air Jordan 4 colorway is.