This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 which is a classic sneaker in the infamous Jumpman library. There have been multiple phenomenal colorways of the shoe and in 2006, the brand came through with a "Black Cat" model which didn't feature any color other than, you guessed it, black. Fans have been waiting for Jordan Brand to retro this model and for now, it seems like they will be doing just that in 2020.

For now, though, the "Black Cat" model is coming back in another way, thanks to Vice President of Creative Projects at Nordstrom, Olivia Kim. Kim is creating a "No Cover" capsule with Nike and one of the shoes she got to work on was the Air Jordan 4. This model has the same triple-black aesthetic as the "Black Cat" shoe, except this time, the upper is covered in bovine fur.

There is no price attached to this shoe just yet but for now, the sneaker is slated to release alongside the entire capsule on Thursday, October 31st. This will most likely be the most popular piece on the collection so don't sleep on the release today.

As for the available sizes, it looks like this is a women's shoe, for now.