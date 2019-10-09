Jordan Brand released a plethora of Air Jordan 4s this year in celebration of the silhouette's 30th anniversary, including some all-time classics and unreleased designs, and there's even more in store for this holiday season and beyond.

Among the 4s set to release in the near future is a "What The" colorway, featuring elements from each of the four original Air Jordan 4 colorways: "White Cement," "Bred," "Military Blue," and "Fire Red." The kicks also come equipped with the beloved "Nike Air" branding on the mismatched heel tabs.

Jordan Brand has not yet unleashed the official photos but we've seen plenty of leaks on instagram to know exactly what to expect. Just last night, DJ Khaled took to the 'gram to provide his followers with an in-hand look at the Air Jordan 4 mashup, which is rumored to release on November 23 for the retail price of $200.

Check out that photo, as well as some other detailed shots, in the IG posts embedded below.