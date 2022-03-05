Although she's legally a single woman, Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West is far from over. The ex-couple has been at the forefront of controversies for years in one way or another, but since Kim announced she wanted a divorce from her superstar husband, West's behavior has given the world pause. Kim is famously dating Saturday Night Live icon Pete Davidson, and while it is clear that West objects, Adrienne Houghton hopes that they're in it for the long haul.

This week, Adrienne visited Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef and during the conversation, she spoke about supporting Kim and Pete.

"She seems happy. And so I'm like "Bravo," like I'm always for someone's happiness," said The Real host.

"Pete, I've got to be honest. I think he's cute. I think he's cute," Adrienne continued. "I am the kind of girl that's totally falls for funny. I love a guy with a dope personality. Funny, edgy. I love a guy that's going to encourage me to be who I am and is going to kind of let me, let my hair down and have some fun. Like, he seems like he doesn't care. Like he's not for the Hollywood shenanigans. He's very straightforward. He don't like, and I feel like that energy is just beautiful. So I'm into it."

"Yeah. Like I feel like he's the kind of guy that if, that he'd gives you like the kind of pep talk that would make you think, like I can do anything. Like, I feel like he'd be like, girl, stop, like go kill it. You’re amazing. And that, first of all, I think Kim deserves that. So yeah. I'm happy for her."

"Marry a guy that makes you laugh, marry a guy that you actually like," she advised. "I was just talking to my friend about this. She's like, 'I don't know. It just seems like love doesn't last.' And I was like, 'Well, the in-love experience may not last, that's going to come and go and there’s going to be waves of that, but marry someone that you actually like, and that you actually love, and that you'd want to be their friend, even if you never got married to them, like this is someone you just want in your life forever.'"

