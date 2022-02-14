Kanye West may have "faith" that he and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian are going to reconcile, but Daily Mail reports that the 41-year-old was spotted kissing Pete Davidson during a recent dinner date, pushing Ye's dreams of bringing his family back together further away.

The comedian and his entrepreneur girlfriend headed out to Ciprani on Sunday night with close friend Lala Anthony and Simon Huck, and after dinner, it's been said that they spent some time at a Super Bowl party. Reports claim that they were spotted sharing a kiss, which marks the first time the public has allegedly seen them do so.

The rumoured PDA follows West's endless Instagram posts from the weekend – many of which were directed at his ex and "Skete" Davidson. Yesterday evening, the 44-year-old appeared to hint that Saturday Night Live actor was paid to be Kardashian's boyfriend, writing, "DISNEY ASSIGNED THE ACTOR SKETE TO SERVE IN SOME BIGGER NARRATIVE."

"BOB BOUGHT MARVEL AND DISNEY TO GAIN MORE INFLUENCE IN THE TEENAGE MARKET. ELLEN AND HILLARY BEEN WHISPERING IN KIMS EAR FOR YEARS," Ye explained in a since-deleted post. "SKETE BEEN WEARING FAKE TRUMP HATS TO RIDICULE ME FOR NOT BEING IN MY BLACK PLACE AS A VOTER AND THROWING SHOTS AT ME ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH."





Currently, the 44-year-old is sharing screenshots from his conversation with the KUWTK alum, which reveal the mother of four showing genuine concern for her boyfriend's safety in what she's described as a "dangerous and scary" situation.

Check them out below, and tune back in with HNHH for more updates on all the Kimye drama.





