The Pete Davidson slander has amplified since he began dating Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been unrelenting. A global audience has had front row seats to West's unraveling regarding the dissolution of his marriage to Kim, but once she began dating the Saturday Night Live icon, things took a turn. The Rap mogul uploaded movie poster memes and threatened Davidson in songs—and more recently, the music video to "Eazy," a claymation version of West is seen kidnapping and burying Davidson.

While there are Kanye fans who have supported his controversial moves, there are people who have outwardly condemned his behavior. Kim has remained silent through it all, but on Thursday (March 3), a simple "like" of support for Davidson caused an uproar.

James Gunn, director of films including Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad (of which Davidson starred), added his voice to Twitter conversations and issued compliments about the comedian.

"For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect," wrote Gunn. A user responded that they unfollowed Gunn for commending Davidson, and the filmmaker replied, "Happy to lose you."

People have stormed Gunn's comment section with insults, berating him for standing up for Davidson while simultaneously mentioning that the comedian has made fun of West on Saturday Night Live. It has been quite a hectic day for Gunn, but Kim liked his tweet, further irritating West's supporters.

