Kanye West's consistent hatred of Pete Davidson this past weekend was unlike anything we have ever seen from the superstar. Kanye has always been a frantic on social media, but this weekend was especially wild as Kanye called Davidson "Skete," all while calling him a dweeb and a dork. On many levels, it was a funny display, albeit a strange one that left some fans concerned.

Today, Kanye went into damage control mode as he celebrated Valentine's Day by sending Kim a plethora of roses by the truck full. It was quite the gesture, and it is clear that Kanye is still very much in love with Kim.





Unfortunately for Kanye, it doesn't seem like Kim is ready to take him back. If anything, she is asking him to back off. In some leaked texts posted by Kanye himself, Kim told Kanye to relax with the posts as he is creating an environment that could lead to Pete getting hurt. Kim noted that if he does get hurt, it's going to be Kanye's fault, and she wants it to end now.

That's when Kanye decided to post a still from Baby Boy in which Tyrese gets choked out. Kanye claims he is going to handle this himself, although it's ambiguous as to how he plans to do this. "UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF," Kanye wrote.

Needless to say, Kanye has fans worried about his state of mind right now, especially with his sheer volume of IG posts. Hopefully, he can find a peaceful resolution, before this gets to a point that Kanye will seriously regret.