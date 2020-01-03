The way Bhad Bhabie is moving out here, you would have a hard time believing she's still just sixteen-years-old. However, it isn't too difficult to figure out her age since, you know, she's kind of a high-profile celebrity. It's common knowledge that Bhad Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, AKA the Cash Me Ousside girl, is underage. A quick search on Wikipedia would resolve any doubts you have about that. Still though, boxer Adrien Broner decided to get some clown paint on his face, messaging the 16-year-old and essentially shooting his shot. In an exclusive response to the drama via The Shade Room, AB is claiming the whole thing was just an honest mistake.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"Nobody want to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile," reportedly said Broner in response to the message he sent Bhad Bhabie. "I thought she was grown the way she out here moving…"

While it's commendable that Adrien Broner is owning up to his own confusion, the fact that he didn't check for her age is pretty problematic. Bhad Bhabie has since deleted her post calling him out but the damage has already been done. At least he's owning up to it. What do you make of this situation?